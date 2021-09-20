BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,829,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,849,767 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.5% of BlackRock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Cisco Systems worth $18,063,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.90.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.00. 416,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,061,982. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The company has a market capitalization of $236.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.