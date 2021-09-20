BlackRock Inc. Has $14.39 Billion Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,242,579 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,564,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.16% of Netflix worth $14,389,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Netflix by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 638 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 16th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $616.79.

Shares of NFLX traded down $9.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $579.87. 76,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,073,043. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $545.76 and a 200-day moving average of $525.19. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $463.41 and a one year high of $615.60. The firm has a market cap of $256.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.07, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $4,164,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,018,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

