BlackRock Inc. Has $8.75 Billion Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,559,063 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $8,747,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Bank of The West increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.7% during the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 31,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,092,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.0% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $437.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.09.

GS traded down $15.24 on Monday, hitting $376.22. The company had a trading volume of 67,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,753. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $394.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.10. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.52 and a 12-month high of $420.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

