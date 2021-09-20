BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,064,453 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Caterpillar worth $8,028,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

Shares of CAT traded down $9.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $190.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375,022. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.73 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

