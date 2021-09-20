BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,205,438 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,700,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,168,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,023,000 after buying an additional 32,229 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 396.0% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 113,202 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,376,000 after buying an additional 90,378 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 179,425 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,372,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 505,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $73,352,910.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 773,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $105,640,353.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,167,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,808,118 shares of company stock worth $2,666,405,867 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.20. The company had a trading volume of 187,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,256,550. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.70.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

