BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,714,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,312,927 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.06% of United Parcel Service worth $10,963,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 140,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,799,000 after purchasing an additional 13,484 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

UPS traded down $1.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $188.30. The company had a trading volume of 37,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,323,840. The stock has a market cap of $164.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.56. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.