BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management decreased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,853 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $13.54 on Monday. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $782.17 million, a P/E ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 109.65%. The firm had revenue of $41.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.92%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TCPC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

BlackRock TCP Capital Profile

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.