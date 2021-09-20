Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of BGB stock opened at $14.03 on Monday. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.64.

About Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund

Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment company, which invests in portfolios, loans, and other fixed income instruments. It involves securities from US Corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien loans, and high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

