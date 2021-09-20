BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 16,110 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,110 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $9,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 13.5% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 14.1% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.18.

In related news, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total transaction of $1,389,797.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,022.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $396,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 60,450 shares of company stock worth $10,280,450. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSM opened at $185.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.90 and its 200-day moving average is $166.45. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.25 and a 12-month high of $204.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

