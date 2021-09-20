BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 8,294 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 51.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of Pool worth $11,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 423.5% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Pool by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.39, for a total value of $4,803,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,486,065.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $1,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pool stock opened at $464.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $478.62 and its 200-day moving average is $431.02. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $294.56 and a fifty-two week high of $500.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on POOL. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.14.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

