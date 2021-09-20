BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 480,657 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 365,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480,657 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Discovery were worth $10,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Discovery by 5,904.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,581,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,477,000 after purchasing an additional 27,122,001 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Discovery by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,180,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Discovery by 346.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,682,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,215,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,860,000 after purchasing an additional 93,035 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Discovery by 5,238,709.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,872,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,000 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $25.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average of $32.74. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.