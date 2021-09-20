Bonk (BONK) Trading Down 31% Over Last 7 Days

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 20th. In the last week, Bonk has traded down 31% against the dollar. One Bonk coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on exchanges. Bonk has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00054733 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00131591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00011974 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00044835 BTC.

Bonk Coin Profile

Bonk (CRYPTO:BONK) is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. Bonk’s official message board is medium.com/@bonktoken . The official website for Bonk is bonktoken.com . Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling Bonk

