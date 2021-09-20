Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a growth of 43.0% from the August 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 701,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,763,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 93,870.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAH. Truist Securities increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

NYSE:BAH traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.83. 883,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,094. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.73. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $74.32 and a 52 week high of $100.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

