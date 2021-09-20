Bora Chung Sells 34,247 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) insider Bora Chung sold 34,247 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.30, for a total transaction of $10,078,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bora Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Bora Chung sold 799 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.92, for a total transaction of $227,651.08.

On Friday, July 16th, Bora Chung sold 18,848 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.31, for a total transaction of $3,417,330.88.

BILL traded down $10.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $283.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,540,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,618. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.73 and a 52-week high of $301.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.73. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.52 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Bill.com by 107.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,853 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,525,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,879,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 2,827.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,442,000 after purchasing an additional 793,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,322,000. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

