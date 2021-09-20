Brandes Investment Partners LP Acquires 27,385 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 131.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,385 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 202.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 16,308 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,218,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $427,417,000 after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 106.9% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in 3M by 15.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 263,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,836,000 after purchasing an additional 35,167 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.85.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total transaction of $640,501.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMM stock opened at $181.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.53. 3M has a 52-week low of $156.13 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.