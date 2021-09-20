Brandes Investment Partners LP Acquires 65,911 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 105.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,911 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $10,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,402,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,961,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,579,906,000 after buying an additional 573,137 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 14.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $951,031,000 after buying an additional 1,348,544 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,284,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $554,198,000 after buying an additional 539,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,423,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $478,400,000 after buying an additional 201,416 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $677,031.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,235.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $370,759.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 143,632 shares of company stock worth $11,394,700. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $74.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $83.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.38. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Summit Insights cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.37.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.