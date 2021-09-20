Brandes Investment Partners LP Acquires 9,895 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 131.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,895 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CALM opened at $35.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day moving average of $37.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 889.47 and a beta of -0.14. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $43.24.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $349.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.22 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

