Brandes Investment Partners LP Acquires Shares of 115,984 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 115,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $30,000.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

OGN opened at $34.03 on Monday. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.04.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OGN. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

