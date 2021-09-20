Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 39,058 Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lessened its position in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,862,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,058 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Aegon were worth $7,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Aegon by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,791,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after purchasing an additional 807,080 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Aegon by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Aegon by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 14,894 shares during the last quarter. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEG opened at $4.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aegon has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average of $4.60.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Aegon will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.0937 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. Aegon’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEG. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aegon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

About Aegon

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

