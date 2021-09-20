Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 98,822 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Brandes Investment Partners LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 91.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 98,822 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 598.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 64,949 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 292,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 88,450 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HP opened at $26.16 on Monday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.00.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $332.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -116.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HP. upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.48.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

