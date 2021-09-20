Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2021

Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €85.45 ($100.53).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BNR shares. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on Brenntag in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Brenntag in a report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

FRA BNR traded down €1.46 ($1.72) during trading on Monday, hitting €83.36 ($98.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,576,152 shares. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($66.18). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €84.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is €78.43.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.