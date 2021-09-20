Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €85.45 ($100.53).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BNR shares. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on Brenntag in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Brenntag in a report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Brenntag alerts:

FRA BNR traded down €1.46 ($1.72) during trading on Monday, hitting €83.36 ($98.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,576,152 shares. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($66.18). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €84.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is €78.43.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.