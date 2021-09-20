Brett Tighe Sells 3,267 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) insider Brett Tighe sold 3,267 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total value of $825,407.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $258.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.22. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $193.03 and a one year high of $294.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of -67.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Okta in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Okta in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Okta by 48.5% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Okta by 29.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Okta from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James raised Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Okta in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.67.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

