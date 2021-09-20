British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of British Land from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get British Land alerts:

British Land stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.01. The stock had a trading volume of 15,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average is $7.16. British Land has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $7.67.

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.