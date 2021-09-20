Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Short Interest Update

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the August 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

In other news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 10,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $41,231.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,191.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWEN. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Broadwind during the 2nd quarter worth $1,570,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadwind during the 1st quarter worth $1,693,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Broadwind during the 1st quarter worth $689,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Broadwind by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 103,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Broadwind during the 2nd quarter worth $399,000. 37.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on BWEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWEN traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.88. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.53. The stock has a market cap of $55.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.28. Broadwind has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $12.89.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.25). Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $46.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.42 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadwind will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

