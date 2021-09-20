Brokerages Anticipate Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Athersys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.11). Athersys reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Athersys will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Athersys.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 21,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $30,733.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athersys in the second quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Athersys by 36.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,387,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 904,899 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Athersys by 3,234.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 713,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 692,145 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Athersys by 758.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 759,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 670,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Athersys by 589.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 614,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 525,625 shares during the last quarter. 22.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATHX traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.40. 7,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,271. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.63. Athersys has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $315.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of -1.71.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

