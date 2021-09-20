Brokerages Anticipate Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) to Announce -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) to report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.55) to ($1.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.59. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OPNT shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ:OPNT opened at $22.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.47 million, a PE ratio of -62.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average is $13.97. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $24.10.

In related news, Director Craig A. Collard bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.13 per share, for a total transaction of $45,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew R. Ruth bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $34,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,780. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $93,057 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 23,935 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. 19.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

