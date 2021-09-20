Brokerages Anticipate Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to report sales of $103.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Qualys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $104.20 million and the lowest is $103.30 million. Qualys posted sales of $93.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year sales of $406.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $404.50 million to $406.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $454.83 million, with estimates ranging from $445.19 million to $458.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Qualys.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on QLYS shares. Loop Capital lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of Qualys stock traded down $4.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.27. The company had a trading volume of 245,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,452. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 68.21 and a beta of 0.61. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $86.65 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84.

In related news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 77,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $8,950,692.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,886,501 shares in the company, valued at $562,338,535.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $707,379.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,767,952.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 362,855 shares of company stock worth $41,483,821 over the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CDAM UK Ltd grew its stake in Qualys by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 468,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,087,000 after purchasing an additional 42,014 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Qualys by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,781,000 after purchasing an additional 64,162 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Qualys by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 117,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,316,000 after purchasing an additional 30,357 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at $23,604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qualys (QLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.