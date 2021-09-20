Brokerages Expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to report earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.93. Archer-Daniels-Midland reported earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,836,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,766. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $44.58 and a 1-year high of $69.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

