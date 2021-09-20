Brokerages Expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $612.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to report $612.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Crocs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $599.30 million and the highest is $620.50 million. Crocs reported sales of $361.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.61 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CROX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Crocs from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Crocs from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.78.

In other news, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $1,202,809.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,378,667.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total value of $782,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,613 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,373. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,732,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $139,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,797 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 1,844.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 699,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,311,000 after purchasing an additional 663,949 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,349,000 after purchasing an additional 614,245 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,444,000 after purchasing an additional 426,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 259.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 511,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,150,000 after purchasing an additional 369,083 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $155.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Crocs has a 12 month low of $40.12 and a 12 month high of $161.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.96.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

