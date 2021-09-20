Brokerages Expect Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $420.05 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) will post sales of $420.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Daseke’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $418.90 million and the highest is $421.20 million. Daseke posted sales of $375.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Daseke will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.40. Daseke had a return on equity of 90.83% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.70 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Daseke in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Daseke currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

DSKE opened at $8.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $543.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $7.64. Daseke has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

In related news, COO Rick Alan Williams sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $2,282,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,505 shares in the company, valued at $451,980.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSKE. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daseke during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Daseke by 198.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 56,406 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Daseke during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Daseke by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Daseke by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

