Brokerages Expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to Post $0.26 EPS

Brokerages predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Healthcare Services Group posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.60%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCSG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $25.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.43. Healthcare Services Group has a 52 week low of $20.53 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.209 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 152,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 28,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

