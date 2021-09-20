Brokerages Expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to post sales of $27.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.10 million to $27.90 million. Home Bancorp posted sales of $27.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full-year sales of $111.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $111.03 million to $112.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $106.04 million, with estimates ranging from $105.80 million to $106.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBCP traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $37.15. 44 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,590. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.94 and a 200-day moving average of $37.51. Home Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.71 and a twelve month high of $39.84. The company has a market capitalization of $321.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.06%.

In other news, Director Chris P. Rader purchased 1,000 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.87 per share, for a total transaction of $36,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBCP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,023,000 after purchasing an additional 48,707 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 13,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Home Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $430,000. 39.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

