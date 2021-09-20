Brokerages Expect Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) to post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Payoneer Global’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Payoneer Global.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $110.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.94 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

Shares of Payoneer Global stock opened at $9.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81. Payoneer Global has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth about $179,000. 45.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

