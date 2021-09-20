Brokerages Expect Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $476.25 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) will post sales of $476.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Realty Income’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $492.25 million and the lowest is $460.19 million. Realty Income posted sales of $404.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on O. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.61. 5,145,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,306,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.01. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $72.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.36, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

