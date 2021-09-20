Brokerages Expect TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $567.00 Million

Analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) will post sales of $567.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $563.91 million to $570.10 million. TTEC reported sales of $492.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $554.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.22 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.58%.

Several research firms recently commented on TTEC. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.60.

Shares of TTEC opened at $97.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.16. TTEC has a 1 year low of $51.29 and a 1 year high of $113.37.

In related news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $364,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,550,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,913,290.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 15,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $1,611,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,400 shares of company stock valued at $13,162,052 in the last quarter. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TTEC during the first quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 251.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

