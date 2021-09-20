Brokerages Expect Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vista Oil & Gas’ earnings. Vista Oil & Gas posted earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 173.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vista Oil & Gas.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $165.28 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VIST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vista Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NYSE VIST traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $4.17. 4,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average is $3.59. Vista Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $362.10 million, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 3.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 9.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 904,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 80,401 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 60,986 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Vista Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,682,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vista Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,104,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 39,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

