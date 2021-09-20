Brokerages Set Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Price Target at $30.25

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDXS. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Codexis from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Codexis by 2,965.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Codexis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Codexis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Codexis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Codexis by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $25.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.13 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.34. Codexis has a 52-week low of $11.48 and a 52-week high of $29.56.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $25.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.04 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

