Brokerages Set Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) PT at $16.56

Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.06.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of NYSE EFC remained flat at $$18.30 during mid-day trading on Monday. 497,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 21.48 and a current ratio of 21.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.12. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The company has a market cap of $917.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.20.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 155.44% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $34.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.89 million. Analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 110.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFC. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 75.0% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 88.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,434,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,999,000 after buying an additional 218,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

