Brokerages Set KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target at $25.69

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.69.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KEY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price target for the company. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in KeyCorp by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 64,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.06. 12,055,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,087,451. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

