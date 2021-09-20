Brokerages Set Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Target Price at $63.29

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.29.

LPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CFO Alan Haughie purchased 12,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.94 per share, for a total transaction of $697,571.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 44,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,114.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,044.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,948,543 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $117,478,000 after buying an additional 372,784 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,373,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,960 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $87,358,000 after buying an additional 707,350 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,150,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,512,000. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

LPX traded down $1.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.34. 1,379,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,165. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.48. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.85.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.49. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 91.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.