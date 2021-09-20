Brokerages Set Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Target Price at $102.20

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.20.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.
PM traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,580,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,199. The stock has a market cap of $157.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.74. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $106.51.
Philip Morris International announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.
In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PM. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,961,000 after buying an additional 7,039,559 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 329.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,264,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,199,000 after buying an additional 4,039,238 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,299,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 568.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,374,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,707,000 after buying an additional 2,019,030 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 364.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,059,000 after buying an additional 1,934,938 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.
