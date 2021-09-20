Brokerages Set Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Target Price at $102.20

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.20.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

PM traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,580,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,199. The stock has a market cap of $157.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.74. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PM. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,961,000 after buying an additional 7,039,559 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 329.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,264,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,199,000 after buying an additional 4,039,238 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,299,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 568.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,374,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,707,000 after buying an additional 2,019,030 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 364.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,059,000 after buying an additional 1,934,938 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

