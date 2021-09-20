Brokers Offer Predictions for Boston Scientific Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boston Scientific in a report released on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.85. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s FY2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

BSX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.65.

NYSE:BSX opened at $44.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The firm has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a PE ratio of 134.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.45.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $8,727,189.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,822 shares in the company, valued at $90,371,893.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $140,876.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 171,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,262,982.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 598,331 shares of company stock valued at $26,447,002 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.