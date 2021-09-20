Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC) Short Interest Update

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the August 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Brookline Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookline Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Knott David M acquired a new position in Brookline Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Shares of BCAC opened at $9.93 on Monday. Brookline Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $11.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the life sciences industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

