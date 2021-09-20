Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) Insider Sells £4,994,899.57 in Stock

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) insider Ben Thorpe sold 2,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of £2,363.89 ($3,088.44), for a total value of £4,994,899.57 ($6,525,868.26).

Shares of LON:BRK opened at GBX 2,420 ($31.62) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,407.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,235.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The stock has a market cap of £391.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79. Brooks Macdonald Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,383.20 ($18.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,680 ($35.01).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a GBX 40 ($0.52) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $23.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. Brooks Macdonald Group’s payout ratio is 0.67%.

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through three segments: UK Investment Management, International, and Financial Planning.

