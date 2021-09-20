BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised BRP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $33.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -115.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69. BRP Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $40.82.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $119.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.87 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 8.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BRP Group will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

