BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised BRP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.
Shares of BRP stock opened at $33.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -115.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69. BRP Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $40.82.
About BRP Group
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.
