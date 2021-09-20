Bytecoin (BCN) Trading Down 25% Over Last Week

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $53.35 million and $41,717.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded 25% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.53 or 0.00540547 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000147 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.