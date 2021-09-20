CACHE Gold 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $320,735.00 (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Over the last week, CACHE Gold has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $55.05 or 0.00124966 BTC on major exchanges. CACHE Gold has a market capitalization of $4.16 million and $320,735.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00056025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00126666 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00012109 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00045358 BTC.

CACHE Gold Coin Profile

CACHE Gold (CGT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 75,474 coins. The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

CACHE Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CACHE Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

