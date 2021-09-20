Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,140,000 shares, a growth of 72.5% from the August 15th total of 3,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CEI opened at $1.69 on Monday. Camber Energy has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $3.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Camber Energy by 47,268,600.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,687 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 472,686 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Camber Energy by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,736 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 41,467 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Camber Energy by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,906 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 29,542 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Camber Energy by 297.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 171,056 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 128,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Camber Energy by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 437,587 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 196,309 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camber Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, development and sale of crude oil and natural gas from various known productive geological formations. Its operations mainly focuses in Central Oklahoma, South, and West Texas. Camber Energy was founded by William A.

