Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth $36,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 200.0% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.07.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $143.90 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.92 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.76 and a 200-day moving average of $142.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.76 and a beta of 1.86.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.