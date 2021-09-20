Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $5.28 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,459 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.29.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $36.17 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $41.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

